 

Life Esidimeni: Police investigation puts death toll at 144 patients

2018-01-26 19:11

Jeanette Chabalala

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing has heard that a police investigation has put at 144 the number of mentally ill patients who died during and after the Gauteng health department's marathon project to move patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to various NGOs, an increase from the last recorded figure of 143.

Evidence leader Patrick Ngutshana read out a report from the investigation team which suggests there was total of 45 inquest dockets and 99 enquiry files.

Ngutshana revealed this on Friday in Parktown, Johannesburg. "Enquiry files were registered for bodies that were already buried when the investigation team was established.

READ: Life Esidimeni: Mahlangu has not brought closure to affected families, says lawyer

The investigation of these inquest dockets and files is at an advanced stage.

"However, during the arbitration proceedings, the investigation team established from testimony of certain witness information that will necessitate the registering of other criminal offences," he said.

Meanwhile, a healthcare practitioner specialising as a psychiatrist, Professor Christoffel Grobler, was called to testify on Friday morning.

'One does not need to be a prophet'

Grobler told the arbitration hearing that patients had to be consulted before being moved.

"They did not consult them. It does not make sense to say they thought it through," he said.

"It doesn't take an expert to have known that there was some sort of risk involved at those facilities (NGOs)," he said.

Grobler said the families needed to be informed first before any transfers or any major procedures that involved patients were conducted.

READ: I am not a prophet, says Mahlangu

He added that families should never be excluded from decisions taken about patients.

"One does not need to be an expert nor a prophet to know that there was going to be drama with the moving of the patients."

On Thursday, former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the arbitration hearing that she was not a "prophet", and therefore, could not have anticipated the deaths of the psychiatric patients.

"It was not intentional. If I had foresight like a prophet, maybe I would have seen, but I am not a prophet. I do not even know what will happen tomorrow," she said. The hearing continues on Tuesday.

Read more on:    life esidimeni  |  qedani mahlangu  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R5k bail granted to JMPD officers arrested for alleged murder of journalist

2018-01-26 18:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 17:59 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:19 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 26 2018-01-26 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 