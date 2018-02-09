 

Life Esidimeni victims must not qualify for Constitutional damages - State

2018-02-09 16:47

Jan Bornman

Former deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. (File, Gallo Images)

Former deputy chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The State's argument that relatives of deceased Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients should not be allowed to qualify for Constitutional damages is "incredible", former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke said.

Moseneke was speaking at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing in Johannesburg, where closing arguments were presented on Friday.

The former deputy chief justice even asked State advocate Tebogo Hutamo if the State had instructed him to present that argument.

The hearing, which came to an end on Friday after more than 40 days, was established to determine if the families and survivors of the disastrous Gauteng mental health marathon project were entitled to equitable redress and compensation and if so, how much.

On Thursday, Section27, which represented more than 60 families who lost relatives during the transfer of Life Esidimeni patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs, said it had reached an agreement with the State on a figure of R200 000 per family, which would cover funeral expenses and emotional shock and psychological injury.

READ: Deal for Life Esidimeni families to receive R200 000 each, while other claims are being determined

Following that, arguments on Constitutional damages were presented.

On Friday, Hutamo argued that the deceased were not entitled to Constitutional damages and that evidence that their rights had been violated should be ignored.

"Justice, you are called upon to deal with issues relating to equitable redress and compensation, not issues relating to criminal law… and we should not lose sight of the objective of these proceedings and therefore, the objective that the government should be punished goes against the objective of these proceedings," Hutamo said.

On Thursday, counsel for Section27 proposed Constitutional damages of R1.5m per family - which they called "a middle-ground figure".

But Hutamo said on Friday that the figure was far too high and suggested between R80 000 and R100 000 for general and common law damages. The suggestion was based on previous case law from as far back as 10 years ago.

ALSO READ: Violation of dignity at centre of Life Esidimeni trauma – lawyer

He added that the relatives should not be allowed to qualify for the payment of Constitutional damages at all.

Moseneke responded: "A court should be careful in weighing [things up]. Is this a slap on the wrist, or will this be an award that will insult the aggrieved?"

Section27’s advocate Adila Hassim responded: "We’re talking about an atrocity. The incredible argument by the State undermines a lot of the work that has been done by this arbitration.

"It is treating the families as mere bystanders," Hassim said, adding that the State’s attitude was akin to patting the families on their heads before sending them off.

In her closing response, Hassim read the names of all 63 clients and a bit of personal information about them to remind the arbitration "of the humanity of the people behind the names".

The hearings wrapped up on Friday, with Moseneke saying he was expected to make an announcement on the awards to the family within 30 days.

Moseneke thanked the families in his closing remarks.

Read more on:    life esidimeni  |  dikgang moseneke  |  johannesburg  |  human rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘Frustrated’ dad admits to beating his baby to death

2018-02-09 16:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 