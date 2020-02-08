Life imprisonment for man who set house alight with baby inside

A man found guilty of killing a two-year-old child has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Polokwane High Court sentenced Kamogelo Collins Mashabela (19) to life imprisonment and an additional 20 years imprisonment for murder, attempted murder and arson.

The crime took place on March 5, 2019 when Mashabela had a heated argument with the toddler’s mother. During the fight, the woman was able to escape and flee with only minor injuries. However, the accused then set the woman’s house, with the baby inside, on fire, the court found.

When police arrived on the scene, the house was already on fire, says Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. Although the toddler was rescued from the flames, the child later died due to the injuries sustained in the fire.