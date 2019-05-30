 

Life sentence for man who raped his niece and cousin

2019-05-30 16:34

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

A man who raped his 11-year-old niece and 20-year-old cousin has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus an effective 23 years.

The Burgersfort Regional Court sentenced the 45-year-old man on Wednesday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the man raped his niece on January 28, 2012, at his house, where the child's mother caught him red-handed.

On another occasion, on July 22, 2014, the man was collecting firewood in the nearby bushes with his 20-year-old cousin. He used a panga to threaten her before he raped her.

"The accused further committed armed robbery on May 1, 2016, in Maandagshoek, Sehlaku village.

"The accused met a 48-year-old woman who was walking home when he produced a knife with the intention to rape her," Ngoepe said. 

A struggle ensued and the woman was stabbed in the arm. The man robbed her of her cellphone and ran away.

Ngoepe said the man was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, 12 years' imprisonment for rape, five years' imprisonment for armed robbery and three years' imprisonment for sexual assault.

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims.

In a separate case in Thohoyandou, Mulaudzi Rofhiwa, 26, was sentenced by the High Court in Thohoyandou to an effective 60 years' imprisonment without the option of a fine. 

According to Ngoepe, Mulaudzi was arrested for a series of serious and violent crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to kidnappings which he committed during 2015 in the Levubu and Vuwani policing areas under the Thohoyandou Cluster.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the SAPS teams of detectives, including the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit on a job well done.

"We hope that these sentences will bring closure to all these victims and it will serve as a deterrent," Ledwaba said.

polokwane  |  child abuse  |  courts  |  crime
