Life sentence for man who raped landlord's daughter

A man who was caught in the act of raping his landlord's teenage daughter has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Empangeni Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Petros Lungu (50) was sentenced on Wednesday for raping the young girl on April 18, 2018 in Macekeni Reserve in Ngwelezane.

The teenager had returned from school on the day and after a brief chat with her mother, had gone outside to wash her school uniform. A few minute later, a friend came looking for her.

When the friend and mother looked outside for the teenager, she was nowhere to be found, says police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"The mother began to worry and searched the yard when she heard screams coming from one of the rooms on her premises. She went to investigate and was shattered to find her tenant raping her 14-year-old daughter," said Mbele.

The woman locked her tenant in his room and called the police.

Her daughter said while she was washing her school uniform, Lungu called her into his room. He then locked the door, overpowered and raped her.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "Children are very trusting and it's very disturbing when the people they trust turn out to be the evil ones. The young lady trusted the accused and didn't think one day he would turn against her and abuse her... We also applauded the mother for not taking the law into her own hands and for trusting the justice system to do what it does best."