 

Life sentence for taxi driver who shot petrol station owner execution-style

2018-11-02 18:05

Mxolisi Mngadi

A Johannesburg taxi driver, who was captured on CCTV when he shot and killed a Durban businessman execution-style at a petrol station, has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Kidesh Ramjettan was shot dead in August in a hit at his petrol station in Rossburgh, south of Durban. Footage of his murder trended on social media.

His killer Ayanda Shezi appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Friday where he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Shezi of Ulundi in northern KZN, told the court that he was paid R15 000 to kill Ramjettan.

However, he ended up with a mere R12 000 because he had to pay the person who drove him from Johannesburg to Durban.

Through his lawyer, Shezi apologised to Ramjettan's family for the murder and said he was remorseful for his actions. The court also heard that he confessed to the murder shortly after his arrest in Johannesburg.

But Magistrate Samuel Luthuli said: "It seems to me he confessed to murder after his arrest as a result of being remorseful after being caught. I'm not satisfied [that] he is truly remorseful."

Luthuli suggested that Shezi should have handed himself over to police after committing the crime if he was truly remorseful.

In mitigation of his sentence, Shezi also told the court that he was a first time offender.

But, in imposing the sentence, Luthuli said: "I don't think that being a first-time offender means that a minimum sentence cannot be imposed."

He said "contract-style killings are a heinous crime" and added that Ramjettan's family members were "anguished" by Shezi's actions.

Luthuli said he took into consideration that Ramjettan's murder was a "contract murder", considering the manner in which it was executed.

In the CCTV footage, Shezi could be seen shooting Ramjettan from behind while he (Ramjettan) was talking to someone who was inside a car. Shezi also shot Ramjettan while he was on the ground.

"He wanted to make sure that the deceased was killed," said Luthuli.

