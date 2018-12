A fire in the mountains near Hermanus in the Western Cape is almost under control, with firefighters monitoring one patch in case it flares up again, Overstrand's chief fire officer said on Thursday.

"That fire has been contained," said Lester Smith, who had been working on the 800ha east of Fisherhaven and on the northern slopes of the Onrus mountains that went up in flames.

Smith said that there had been no evacuations, but that some people living in the area had been asked to move out of range while firefighters, including a team from Working on Fire, worked around their homes.

WATCH: Hermanus blaze fanned by strong wind

One chicken farmer got his family out before returning to help the firefighters.

"There is currently no immediate danger to any property," Smith said.

The fire stretched between Karwyderskraal and Afdaksrivier, with a young pine plantation in between.

Conditions have made it difficult to bring in a helicopter, so firefighters were on the fireline, preventing flare-ups.

A light drizzle also helped on Thursday.

Earlier, the municipality said that on Wednesday firefighters had focused on protecting infrastructure in strong wind and smoke.

The municipality stressed that at no time were Hermanus and surrounds of Fisherhaven, Vermont and Onrus threatened.

"Overstrand municipality wants to thank everyone for the food and drinks donated to the men and women on the lines," the municipality said on Facebook.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter