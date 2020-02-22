 

Lights out for Mboweni, Twitter lights up with outrage

2020-02-22 09:42

Nicole McCain

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

If you’ve been surprised by the ever changing load shedding schedule this week, you're not alone - even Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been left in the dark.

Mboweni took to social media to off-load about load shedding in the early hours on Saturday morning.

READ | SA should prepare for two more years of load shedding - Mantashe

It appears the outage caught the minister and his team at work drafting the budget speech, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

Eskom's woes may have had more impact on the speech than delaying the writing - analysts are anticipating tax increases to cover the debt burden government faces after years of bailing out state owned entities.

However, sympathy for Mboweni was severely lacking as Twitter uses expressed their outrage.

Some suggested he use the downtime to contemplate the effect the rolling blackouts have had on small businesses.

   Dear Min Tito. We all know the sun will rise. But the question is: will Eskom??
