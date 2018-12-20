'Limping horse' that is Pikitup loses top management officials

Resident, Ndoyisile Jubati, points out the heap of rubbish near his shack. He says it has been piling up for two months despite his complaints to the council. (Chris Gilili, GroundUp)

The City of Johannesburg confirmed the resignation of three Pikitup top management officials – a move the ANC has described as worrying.

The waste management entity's managing director Lungile Dhlamini, chief operations officer Christa Venter and board chair Bheki Shongwe resigned. Their departure affected service delivery.

However, environment and infrastructure services mayoral committee member (MMC) Nico de Jager assured in a statement that the resignations would not affect service delivery over the festive season.

"Pikitup will make use of Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers over the festive season to help keep the city clean," De Jager said.

The ANC noted the resignations.

"These resignations are especially worrying because the entity has for months been battling to keep up with the delivery of service in various areas in the city.

"[They] are likely to cause further injury to the already limping horse that is Pikitup," ANC councillor Matshidiso Mfikoe said.

The resignations are the latest after 2011 when several board members resigned after then managing director Zami Nkosi left the entity.

The ANC says the areas affected by the resignations are Alexandra, parts of Southdale and the city.

"Not only is the pileup of filth in the city an eyesore, but the continued exposure to waste is a potential health hazard for residents, particularly the informal traders who spend hours next to the mountainous filth almost daily," Mfikoe added.

The political party called on Mayor Herman Mashaba and MMCs to furnish residents with reasons for the resignations and to resolve the issue smoothly.

"It is neither reasonable nor acceptable that residents have to bear the brunt of the City's inefficiencies in running the waste management entity," Mfikoe concluded.