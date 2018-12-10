 

Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha promises to deal with VBS linked cadres before elections

2018-12-10 08:25

Pelane Phakgadi

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. (Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images)

Those who are corruptible should not be called members of the African National Congress (ANC).

This was said by Limpopo premier and ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha on Sunday as he paid tribute to slain councillor Thabang Maupa, who was killed by unknown gunmen on November 28.

Maupa, a councillor in the Fetakgomo-Tubatse local municipality, was known for being a staunch critic of those who had links to, or illegally deposited money into the now liquidated VBS Mutual Bank.

Mathabatha said that Maupa understood clearly that being an ANC cadre came with great responsibility in terms of being a public servant and speaking out against corruption.

The premier made a promise to mourners and the Maupa family that everyone in the party who had been implicated in the VBS looting would be dealt with.

"I must say that next year when we are going to elections, most of the people who have been implicated in the VBS forensic report will not be with us," Mathabatha said.

"We will make sure that they are not with us," he added, to applause from mourners.

Some of those implicated in the VBS report commissioned by Advocate Terry Motau include Mathabatha's deputy chairperson in the provincial ANC, Florence Radzilani, and treasurer Danny Msiza.

Radzilani and Msiza were also barred from the list conference which convened over the weekend.

That move by the provincial executive committee of the ANC followed the party's integrity commission recommendation that the duo "step aside" from all party activities until their names have been cleared.

Mathabatha told the media on the sidelines of the list conference, that "..comrades that have been implicated should not get voting statuses (at the list conference) until the PEC meets on Monday".

He said the PEC meeting will look to "analyse and interpret the matter, and implement the resolutions of the National Working Committee (NWC)".

The NWC recommended the implementation of recommendations made by the integrity committee to have the pair set aside in party activities.

