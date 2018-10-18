Limpopo ANC leaders speak out on VBS: Msiza calls report a smear tactic, Radzilani consults lawyers

Limpopo ANC leaders implicated in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank have broken their silence on the saga, with treasurer Danny Msiza labelling it a smear campaign, and insisting that he has done nothing wrong.

Fifty-three individuals - including Msiza, Limpopo ANC deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani, and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's younger brother, Brian Shivambu - have been implicated in a damning report by advocate Terry Motau.

READ VBS scandal: Parliament's ethics committee to investigate Floyd Shivambu's role

Msiza has been portrayed as a political influencer and fixer, who convinced municipalities to invest in VBS.

"The misleading narrative in the report that I am the kingpin in the VBS saga has deeply hurt my reputation, dignity and my family," said Msiza, who also complained about not being contacted over the claims.

The Limpopo ANC treasurer, who admitted to getting a property bond with VBS, said the report by Motau and law firm Werksman Attorneys, titled "The Great Bank Heist", showed there was "no anomaly" in that regard.

Political smear campaign

Msiza, who is seeking to challenge the report in court, called it a political smear campaign.

"The segment of the report, as it relates to me, is therefore not puzzling, but a logical culmination of a sustained political smear, with no shred of empirical evidence of wrongdoing," said Msiza.

READ: VBS bank cuts 94 jobs in aftermath of R2bn fraud

Radzilani, meanwhile, said she was still waiting for legal advice on the way forward.

"My legal team and I are still busy with the report. We will study the report and, at the right time, I will respond. That's my position for now," she told News24.

The report is already being challenged by Brian Shivambu and former KPMG partner Sipho Malaba, who called it "fatally tainted".

Radzilani and Msiza have been referred to the ANC's integrity commission over the saga.

News24 understands the meeting was due to take place on Wednesday, but didn't take place due to logistical challenges.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



