Limpopo cops confiscate abalone worth millions

A joint police operation has intercepted and confiscated R7m worth of abalone in Limpopo.

On Friday night, the officers received a tip-off of a grey bakkie, travelling from Polokwane to the Beitbridge port of entry.

In an operation between the Provincial Endangered Species Unit, the Polokwane Crime Intelligence Unit, the Western Cape Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit, the Polokwane K9 Unit and the SAPS Polokwane International Airport, officers spotted and stopped the vehicle.

On searching the bakkie, police uncovered 37 boxes full of abalone. The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested. The suspects may be part of a syndicate, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe

"The origin and destination of these suspects and the abalone will be determined by the ongoing police investigations," said Ngoepe.

"The suspects will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon for possession of Endangered Species (Abalone)."