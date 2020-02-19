 

Limpopo dad arrested for allegedly killing his four children

2020-02-19 07:35

Riaan Grobler

Police member uniform.

Police member uniform. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Police have traced and arrested a 52-year-old man who is believed to have murdered his four children, aged between 3 and 9, to Ga-Pasha, Selatole village near Burgersfort in Limpopo, on Tuesday evening.

He will be charged with four counts of murder and will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court within 48 hours.

This followed a 72-hour activation plan on the instruction of National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole since the gruesome discovery of the children's bodies on Tuesday, said SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

READ | Cape Town girl, 4, killed after steel gate falls on her at home

The bodies of three of the children, aged 9, 7 and 5, were found in the bushes about 5km away from their home. The body of their 3-year-old sibling was found at the foot of a mountain, about 3km from the other scene.

The suspect allegedly informed a neighbour about the murders and also told him where the bodies were.

Three of the children were found with stab wounds. The youngest was found with open wounds.

"Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect stopped a vehicle transporting the kids from school on Monday afternoon at about 15:30. The driver, who apparently knows the father, stopped and let the kids go with their father," Muridili said.

The motive for the murders has not yet been established but investigations continue.

Sitole has welcomed the swift arrest of the suspect. He has also commended the provincial police commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, on ensuring that the alleged killer of four children was arrested within a few hours.

Ledwaba, who also visited the scene, condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms, "more so as it was allegedly perpetrated by someone who was supposed to protect these victims".

Sitole also condemned the murders, saying the community has to take a stance against crimes against women and children.

Read more on:    police  |  polokwane  |  crime
/News
