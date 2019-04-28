Limpopo detective arrested for extortion

They were expecting the balance of an agreed R15 000 bribe but a Limpopo detective commander and an accomplice got more than they had anticipated when handcuff fangs bit their wrists soon after money changed hands.



The pair was arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks on Friday evening. The 32-year-old accomplice of the police officer from Driekop police station is a girlfriend of the complainant who was reportedly made to believe a rape case was opened against him.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said R15 000 was demanded by the 38-year-old detective to make a rape case opened against him by his girlfriend "disappear".

"The two were arrested on Friday evening by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team after they allegedly conspired to extort R15000 from the accomplice's boyfriend. The boyfriend, who is the complainant in this matter, claimed he was summoned to police station by the warrant officer detective," Maluleke said.

He said the boyfriend found the detective in the company of his girlfriend on arrival at the police station.

"He claim that he was informed that a case was already opened against him by his girlfriend or he should R15 000 to make the it disappear. He allegedly paid R4000 on the spot and promised to pay the rest later the same day," Maluleke said.

"The matter was immediately reported to the Hawks who conducted a sting operation which led to the arrest of the girlfriend immediately after she received the remaining money from her boyfriend."

Maluleke said the two were expected to appear Burgersfort Magistrate's Court on Monday. He said they have been charged for corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

Maluleke said Limpopo head of Hawks, Major General Thobeka Jozi, had expressed her disappointment by the conduct of the arrested warrant officer.

"It is better to have one honest and loyal police officer than to have troops of corrupt police officers. It is high time the community learn that police stations are there to attend to their safety and security needs and not gambling institutions," Jozi said.

Maluleke said the Hawks were "appealing to anyone who have fallen victim to the same blackmail at the Driekop police station to come forward as it is believed that the alleged corrupt practice has been happening for a while".