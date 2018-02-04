Limpopo man dies after trying to burn his children alive

Polokwane - A Limpopo man has died in a failed attempt to
burn his four children alive, police said on Sunday.
"The deceased had a domestic dispute with his wife
whereby he assaulted her severely," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said
in a statement.
The woman was then rescued by community members in the
ga-Kuranta village in Mokwakwaila. She was taken to hospital for further
treatment.
The man then took his four children and locked them inside
the house with him before setting the house alight.
However, community members again came to the rescue and
freed the children, who escaped unharmed.
"The man was burnt beyond recognition," Ngoepe said.
The household contents, including a car, were completely destroyed
in the blaze.
Domestic violence incidents
Limpopo police condemned this crime, expressing concern that
it was but one of a number of fatal domestic disputes in the province, which
all took place on Saturday.
In the Waterval policing area outside Makhado, a 30-year-old
man was arrested for two counts of murder following a domestic squabble, Ngoepe
said.
The man had allegedly found his girlfriend with another man
on Saturday night at Mutuwangadzebu Mpheni village.
He then stabbed both of them to death with a sharp
instrument, before fleeing the scene.
"The suspect will appear before the Waterval Magistrate's
Court soon on two counts of murder," Ngoepe said.
In a third incident, outside Tzaneen, a 42-year-old woman
was arrested in connection with the stabbing and killing of her brother, aged
47. It is alleged the murder took place after a fight.
"The South African Police Service in this province
would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the continuous acts of
domestic-related killings," Ngoepe said.