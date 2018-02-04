Limpopo man dies after trying to burn his children alive

Polokwane - A Limpopo man has died in a failed attempt to burn his four children alive, police said on Sunday.

"The deceased had a domestic dispute with his wife whereby he assaulted her severely," Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

The woman was then rescued by community members in the ga-Kuranta village in Mokwakwaila. She was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The man then took his four children and locked them inside the house with him before setting the house alight.

However, community members again came to the rescue and freed the children, who escaped unharmed.

"The man was burnt beyond recognition," Ngoepe said.

The household contents, including a car, were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Domestic violence incidents

Limpopo police condemned this crime, expressing concern that it was but one of a number of fatal domestic disputes in the province, which all took place on Saturday.

In the Waterval policing area outside Makhado, a 30-year-old man was arrested for two counts of murder following a domestic squabble, Ngoepe said.

The man had allegedly found his girlfriend with another man on Saturday night at Mutuwangadzebu Mpheni village.

He then stabbed both of them to death with a sharp instrument, before fleeing the scene.

"The suspect will appear before the Waterval Magistrate's Court soon on two counts of murder," Ngoepe said.

In a third incident, outside Tzaneen, a 42-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the stabbing and killing of her brother, aged 47. It is alleged the murder took place after a fight.

"The South African Police Service in this province would like to condemn in the strongest possible terms the continuous acts of domestic-related killings," Ngoepe said.