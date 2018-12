A 55-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his body and his private parts cut off in an open field in Magatle, outside Lebowakgomo, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The victim was found by a passerby – naked, bleeding and in agonising pain – and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said that their preliminary investigations had led them to a 27-year-old suspect's house at Bolahlakgomo village in the surrounding area, where the alleged severed parts were found placed in a washing basket.

"Forensic investigations will still be conducted to determine if the private parts belong to the victim," said police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe.

History of serious crimes

"The suspect was not found at home, but a manhunt was immediately launched," added Ngoepe.

The suspect was arrested at a wedding ceremony in the village later that day.

The alleged perpetrator was known for committing serious crimes, and has previously been convicted for murder and malicious damage to property.

"He will appear in the Thabamoopo Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of attempted murder," Ngoepe said.

The motive for the attack was not known, Ngoepe added.