 

Limpopo matric pupil dies during winter school camp

2018-07-06 14:31

Correspondent

(Supplied)

(Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Grade 12 pupil collapsed and died while playing soccer during a winter support camp ahead of the matric exams in Taueatsoala Village, the Limpopo education department said this week.

"While the learners were taking a break from lessons…Benedict (Phaswane Monene) was playing football with his peers when he suddenly collapsed," said departmental spokesperson Sam Makondo in a statement.

The Mphari Secondary School pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic "where he was sadly certified dead".  

At the time of his death Benedict was attending a winter support camp which had been organised for 298 pupils from eight high schools in the area. It was being held at Kgobuki Primary School and had been running for a week when the incident took place last Sunday.

Read: Cape Town schoolgirl collapses and dies in Vietnam

"After receiving the sad news the host principal called other members of the management at the centre, where a decision was taken to discontinue the camp."

Benedict had apparently been suffering from unspecified health problems.

"Monene's family indicated that they were aware that their son had health problems but never considered them serious."

Read more: 2 pupils found dead, 'one hanging', another with a string around her neck

He will be buried on Saturday. A memorial was held at his school this Thursday.

"The department of education is working closely with the department of social development in counselling all the affected parties."

The department conveyed its condolences to his family and expressed its "extreme sadness" over the pupil's death.

Read more on:    polokwane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Duduzane Zuma in SA after brief detention to confirm identity - lawyer

2018-07-06 13:45

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Suspect shot dead, guard injured in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 