Limpopo matric pupil dies during winter school camp

A Grade 12 pupil collapsed and died while playing soccer during a winter support camp ahead of the matric exams in Taueatsoala Village, the Limpopo education department said this week.

"While the learners were taking a break from lessons…Benedict (Phaswane Monene) was playing football with his peers when he suddenly collapsed," said departmental spokesperson Sam Makondo in a statement.

The Mphari Secondary School pupil was rushed to a nearby clinic "where he was sadly certified dead".

At the time of his death Benedict was attending a winter support camp which had been organised for 298 pupils from eight high schools in the area. It was being held at Kgobuki Primary School and had been running for a week when the incident took place last Sunday.

"After receiving the sad news the host principal called other members of the management at the centre, where a decision was taken to discontinue the camp."

Benedict had apparently been suffering from unspecified health problems.

"Monene's family indicated that they were aware that their son had health problems but never considered them serious."

He will be buried on Saturday. A memorial was held at his school this Thursday.

"The department of education is working closely with the department of social development in counselling all the affected parties."

The department conveyed its condolences to his family and expressed its "extreme sadness" over the pupil's death.