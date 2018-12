Midwives at Jane Furse Hospital's maternity ward in Limpopo have been hailed for delivering nine healthy newborn babies in the midst of a storm and without electricity on Thursday evening.

The hospital was hit by a hailstorm which caused flooding cut electricity, resulting in temporary closure.

When the generators were damaged, the nurses were not deterred and they moved swiftly assist nine women who were in labour.

Provincial department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba visited the hospital on Friday, where he hailed the staff as heroes and heroines for the extraordinary job they carried out under such conditions.

During the visit, Shikwambana said they were also told that the staff had to use an ancient method to check the babies heartbeats.

They placed a toilet paper roll on the women's bellies to hear the heartbeats.

In acknowledging the staff's tenacity, Ramathuba said: "Today we have just witnessed our modern day Florence Nightingale who used a candlelight to successfully deliver life. We are proud of our midwives and their doctor. While we all feel overwhelmed by the chaos that has been caused by the windstorms, I look at this team and the work they have done last night and smile."

Shikwambana added that mop-up operations started on Friday and were expected to end on December 25. The hospital will remain closed until further notice.

"Every single patient has been evacuated from the hospital. We are not taking any patient until everything returns back to normal. Everything like your admin block, wards, be it maternity, theatre, everywhere was flooded. So, there is no way we can take patients," he said.

He added that all patients were transferred to nearby hospitals.