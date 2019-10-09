 

Limpopo municipalities that invested in VBS under the spotlight

2019-10-09 15:31
VBS Mutual Bank. (File)

VBS Mutual Bank. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) will visit municipalities in Limpopo on Thursday and Friday to ascertain the state of service delivery in those municipalities. 

In a statement, Cogta said municipalities that invested in the VBS Mutual Bank and those that received repeated disclaimer audit opinions would be of major focus.

"The objective of these interactions is to ascertain the impact of the investments on those municipalities, amounts invested, amounts recovered and what consequence management actions have been taken against relevant officials involved and the impact on the municipalities capacity to deliver services," the statement read. 

On the first day, the committee will interact with the Limpopo Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu to get an overview of the state of municipalities and service delivery in the entire province. 

The committee will then proceed to meetings with the Mopani District and Greater Giyani Local Municipality.

In the afternoon, the committee will meet Vhembe District, Makhado and Collins Chabane local municipalities on their VBS investment.

On Friday, the committee will hold a public meeting with stakeholders, including traditional leaders, ward councillors, civic organisations and ratepayers' associations in Thohoyandou to get first-hand experiences on the impact of the investments on overall service delivery.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Read more on:    vbs  |  polokwane  |  corruption  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Financial regulator raids office of Iqbal Survé

2019-10-09 15:26

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-08 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 