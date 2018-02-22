Limpopo police concerned about high number of domestic violence cases

Polokwane – Police in Limpopo have expressed concern over the high number of domestic violence cases they have to deal with in the province following the gruesome killing of a couple.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police were concerned about ongoing reports of domestic violence-related crimes after a 36-year-old man killed his lover in the Motetema policing area outside of Groblersdal.

Ngoepe said on Tuesday Charles Molewa, 36, had a domestic dispute with his 30-year-old lover, Mokgadi Molepo, that ended in their deaths.

"He allegedly [stabbed] her with a sharp instrument to death and he was later found dead [as well]," Ngoepe said.

"The motive behind this incident is still unknown."

In the second incident, near Tafelkop, in the same area, a 53-year-old man was involved in an altercation with his 41-year-old wife.

Police investigating

Ngoepe said the man allegedly struck his wife with a hard object before stabbing her with a sharp object several times on Wednesday.

She survived and is recovering in hospital.

Ngoepe said the man later died after his house burnt down with him inside.

"The motive behind this dispute is still unknown. The cause of the fire and the death of this man in this incident is still unknown but the police investigations will reveal [the cause]," he said.

"Members of the community are once more advised and encouraged to consult with the relevant local professionals and authorities in case of any [domestic violence-related] situations for intervention rather than harming each other," he said.

