 

Limpopo police concerned about high number of domestic violence cases

2018-02-22 21:55

Jan Bornman

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane – Police in Limpopo have expressed concern over the high number of domestic violence cases they have to deal with in the province following the gruesome killing of a couple.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said police were concerned about ongoing reports of domestic violence-related crimes after a 36-year-old man killed his lover in the Motetema policing area outside of Groblersdal.

Ngoepe said on Tuesday Charles Molewa, 36, had a domestic dispute with his 30-year-old lover, Mokgadi Molepo, that ended in their deaths.

"He allegedly [stabbed] her with a sharp instrument to death and he was later found dead [as well]," Ngoepe said.

"The motive behind this incident is still unknown."

In the second incident, near Tafelkop, in the same area, a 53-year-old man was involved in an altercation with his 41-year-old wife.

Police investigating

Ngoepe said the man allegedly struck his wife with a hard object before stabbing her with a sharp object several times on Wednesday.

She survived and is recovering in hospital.

Ngoepe said the man later died after his house burnt down with him inside.

"The motive behind this dispute is still unknown. The cause of the fire and the death of this man in this incident is still unknown but the police investigations will reveal [the cause]," he said.

"Members of the community are once more advised and encouraged to consult with the relevant local professionals and authorities in case of any [domestic violence-related] situations for intervention rather than harming each other," he said.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Budget 2018 is 'tough' to ensure a better life for future generations – Gigaba

2018-02-22 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Candy Crush 'rehab' and Kendrick Lamar - Gigaba's outtakes!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:47 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, February 21 2018-02-21 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 