 

Limpopo police investigate body theft

2018-01-18 22:09

Christina Pitt

Thohoyandou - The body of a 28-year-old woman with albinism was exhumed by Limpopo police in Tshitavha Village, outside Thohoyandou on Thursday.

It is suspected that the body may have been stolen

Police received tip-offs about disturbed graves and missing body parts in the area, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafelo Mojapelo.

"This is the sixth body that has been exhumed in the area. The body is now going for forensic testing to determine whether it was tampered with," Mojapelo told News24.

Three months ago, pathologists found missing body parts when the Limpopo police exhumed the graves belonging to 18-month-old twins.

There is speculation that the theft of body parts may be related to ritual activity.

Mojapelo said five people had been arrested to date, two of which were traditional healers.

They first appeared in court last month, where the case was postponed for further investigation.

They would remain in custody until their next appearance on January 31.

Their names were not immediately available.

