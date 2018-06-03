 

Limpopo police launch manhunt for father accused of raping daughters

2018-06-03 14:01

Jan Bornman

Police are hunting a man accused of child rape. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Police in Limpopo are looking for a man after he had been accused of raping his three daughters over the course of nearly 10 years.

Limpopo police condemned the abuse by the father and warned parents and guardians to take care of their children.

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was arrested for abusing his three children between the ages of seven and 13.

"Upon the discovery of these despicable deeds, the mother of the three girls immediately laid charges of sexual assault and rape against her estranged husband," Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba expressed disgust at the actions of the man.

He said Ledwaba assigned a team of investigators to hunt down the "pervert" so he "can face the full might of the law".

Ngoepe said police investigations were continuing and a manhunt for the suspect was under way.

