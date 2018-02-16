Limpopo police officer dies in road accident after Nyala gets a puncture

Polokwane - An accident involving an armoured police vehicle (Nyala) resulted in the instant death of a warrant officer on Friday morning.

Two officers were driving in the Nyala to a protest at Atok, about 80km north-east of Burgersfort, when the accident happened, say police.

"It is alleged that the [Nyala] was travelling along this road with two police officers when it got a puncture," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle.

"It then swerved off the road and plunged into the adjacent donga, instantly killing the warrant officer aged 46 and seriously injuring the other, aged 51."

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has conveyed his deepest condolences to the deceased's family on the behalf of provincial police management.

"He further wished the injured member a speedy recovery," said Mojapelo.



