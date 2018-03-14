 

Limpopo police on massive manhunt for escaped prisoners

2018-03-14 17:41

Lizeka Tandwa

Polokwane - Police have launched a massive manhunt for six awaiting trial prisoners who escaped police custody on Tuesday night in Limpopo. 

Four of the men escaped from police holding cells in Sekgosese, outside Giyani on Tuesday night, provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The group faced charges of murder, rape, robbery and armed robbery and were aged between 20 and 32.

The other two escapees managed to escape from a police vehicle near Ga-Selwane village while they were being transported from prison ahead of their court appearance in Phalaborwa on Wednesday.

One man, aged 27, was arrested for rape and murder while the other, 28, was was being held for rape.

