 

Limpopo police search for 18-year-old woman who went missing on New year's Eve

2020-01-07 17:13

Ntwaagae Seleka

Missing 18-year-old Theon Athivhone Mangombe. (Supplied)

Limpopo police are searching for an 18-year-old woman who was last seen on December 31.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they were investigating a missing person’s case after Theon Athivhone Mangombe from Homu 14b -  in the Mabangeni area and in the Giyani policing area - was reported missing.

"Mangombe was last seen on December 31, 2019, at about 23h00, at one of the local holiday resorts. According to information provided to the police, she allegedly remained behind with an unknown man when her friends left, and he promised to bring her home, but has since disappeared.

Ngoepe said a they had searched for her at "close friends and relatives" without success.

He appealed to anyone with information that could assist them in finding Mangombe to go to their nearest police station.

