 

Limpopo prosecutor arrested for allegedly soliciting R6 000 bribe to make case 'disappear'

2020-05-18 17:23

Alex Mitchley

Shamila Batohi describes how the NPA can become an institution that we can be proud of again.

A Limpopo prosecutor appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of corruption after he allegedly solicited a R6 000 bribe in exchange for making a case disappear, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The prosecutor was arrested on Friday.

It is alleged that he demanded the money from an accused facing charges of reckless and negligent driving, said Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

"It is extremely disturbing that one of our own, who is supposed to be at the forefront of the fight against corruption, a major scourge in our country and which is a priority focus area for the NPA, finds himself facing allegations as a perpetrator," Batohi said in a statement.

"The law will take its course, and the NPA will consider initiating disciplinary proceedings, in line with its regulatory framework."

Batohi said the NPA upholds the rule of law and demands the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct of all its officials to be trusted lawyers for the people.

"We are on a journey of rebuilding the NPA to an independent, professional, accountable and credible organisation. It is a non-negotiable that the country has absolute confidence in the work of a credible NPA, with prosecutors that inspire public confidence at the coalface of delivering justice to all."

She added that prosecutors are required to consistently uphold the values of the Constitution, adhere to the NPA's code of conduct for prosecutors, and comply with the United Nations guidelines on prosecutors.

"There is no place for corrupt staff in the NPA," she warned.

