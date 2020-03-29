 

Coronavirus: Limpopo resort declared 'green zone' after Wuhan evacuees released from quarantine

2020-03-29

Sesona Ngqakamba

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa (PHOTO: GCIS)

The Ranch Resort in Limpopo is now a "green zone" and no longer on lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa was speaking outside the resort before sending off 112 citizens who were repatriated from China's Wuhan City, where the virus broke out in December 2019.

The evacuees, hotel staff, flight crew and technical team were all placed under quarantine at the resort, about 25km outside Polokwane, two weeks ago.

"We are now able to declare The Ranch a green zone. It has been a red zone all along where we had put our students, the cabin crew of the flight that fetched them, as well as our military medical officers and the crew that flew them here, in quarantine, together with the staff that work here.

"That meant that this place was declared a red zone. Now we have gone past the 14 days of quarantine," Ramaphosa said.

All precautionary measures taken

All the citizens have tested negative for the virus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

The repatriated citizens are preparing to vacate the resort in Limpopo after they all tested negative for the novel coronavirus after being quarantined, Mkhize said.

Ramaphosa said nobody in the facility had contracted the virus and all precautionary measures were taken to ensure that no one was infected.

As of Saturday, South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases was at 1 187, increasing from 1 170 on Friday.

Ramaphosa is later today expected to chair a virtual meeting of the National Command Council, which is coordinating the national emergency response to the pandemic.

