 

Limpopo road accident death toll rises after group of six die in fiery head-on collision

2019-06-16 12:59

Poloko Tau

Accident scene. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Accident scene. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The death toll of people killed on Limpopo roads over the long weekend has risen to eight.

This after Limpopo police on Sunday morning were still trying to identify six people who died in a fiery head-on collision accident in early hours of the morning.

Police said they were investigating a culpable homicide case after a BMW and a Mercedes Benz which were travelling in opposite directions collided along the R81 road between Giyani and Polokwane near Dingamazi village at about 01.00.

"During this collision, the BMW caught fire with the occupants inside bringing the total number of fatalities to six including the two drivers. All the deceased are still unknown at this stage but we are still circulating the two motor vehicles as part of the identification process," said police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Anyone who can assist police in the identification of the deceased, may go to Giyani police station. 

The cause of this accident is a subject to the ongoing police investigations."

This brings the death toll to eight.

On Saturday, an accident between a bakkie and bus claimed two lives, leaving scores injured along the R71 Road between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa.

At the time, Ngoepe said police in Gravelotte on the outskirts of Phalaborwa are investigating the cause of the fatal accident that occurred at 05:00.

The bus was allegedly going towards the direction of Phalaborwa transporting 78 students from a FET College in Lephalale, when it collided with a double cab bakkie with two occupants. The bakkie was going towards the Tzaneen direction.

"During this accident, two occupants of the double cab, died instantly and all the 78 passengers from the bus were taken to Letaba and Maphutha Hospitals, respectively, for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Burger MF, 36 and Jan Hendrick Louis aged 66. Both are from Phalaborwa town," he said.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution this long weekend to avoid accidents.

Read more on:    limpopo  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ministers and deputies to do with less perks

2019-06-16 10:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky Daily Lotto player strikes it big with R460 000 prize 2019-06-15 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 