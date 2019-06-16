Limpopo road accident death toll rises after group of six die in fiery head-on collision

The death toll of people killed on Limpopo roads over the long weekend has risen to eight.

This after Limpopo police on Sunday morning were still trying to identify six people who died in a fiery head-on collision accident in early hours of the morning.

Police said they were investigating a culpable homicide case after a BMW and a Mercedes Benz which were travelling in opposite directions collided along the R81 road between Giyani and Polokwane near Dingamazi village at about 01.00.

"During this collision, the BMW caught fire with the occupants inside bringing the total number of fatalities to six including the two drivers. All the deceased are still unknown at this stage but we are still circulating the two motor vehicles as part of the identification process," said police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"Anyone who can assist police in the identification of the deceased, may go to Giyani police station.

The cause of this accident is a subject to the ongoing police investigations."

This brings the death toll to eight.

On Saturday, an accident between a bakkie and bus claimed two lives, leaving scores injured along the R71 Road between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa.

At the time, Ngoepe said police in Gravelotte on the outskirts of Phalaborwa are investigating the cause of the fatal accident that occurred at 05:00.

The bus was allegedly going towards the direction of Phalaborwa transporting 78 students from a FET College in Lephalale, when it collided with a double cab bakkie with two occupants. The bakkie was going towards the Tzaneen direction.



"During this accident, two occupants of the double cab, died instantly and all the 78 passengers from the bus were taken to Letaba and Maphutha Hospitals, respectively, for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Burger MF, 36 and Jan Hendrick Louis aged 66. Both are from Phalaborwa town," he said.



Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution this long weekend to avoid accidents.