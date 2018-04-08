 

Limpopo traffic officer shot, wounded after being abducted

2018-04-08 23:00

Jeanette Chabalala

PHOTO: Getty Images

A Limpopo traffic inspector was shot and wounded after he was allegedly abducted by four armed men on Sunday morning, the department of transport and community safety said.

The officer was abducted when he tried to stop a suspicious vehicle which failed to stop at an intersection, said MEC for Transport and Community Safety Makoma Makhurupetje in a statement.

"When [they] eventually stopped the car, the armed men held him at gunpoint," Makhurupetje said.

Makhurupetje said the suspects allegedly put the officer in the boot of their vehicle.

They also stole the government vehicle which was later found at a nearby village.

Makhurupetje said the officer was later found dumped and shot twice in the chest at Phiphindi village.

She said the officer was in a stable condition but still in the ICU at Pholoso Netcare Hospital in Polokwane.

No arrest have yet been made. 

