 

Lindiwe Mazibuko joins ANC heavyweights for discussion

2018-05-31 20:41
Lindiwe Mazibuko. (Die Burger)

Lindiwe Mazibuko. (Die Burger)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has joined senior leaders of the ANC for an "academics and professionals conversation" with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The event, held at the IDC auditorium in Johannesburg, was attended by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Hope Papo, the party's provincial secretary, among other leaders.

Mazibuko took to Twitter to thank Mbalula for inviting her to the event.

She left her DA post in 2014 to study in the United States as one of six resident fellows at Harvard's Institute of Politics.

She tweeted at the time: "[I'm] thrilled to announce that I will be joining the @HarvardIOP in September 2015 as a Fall Resident Fellow."

While still at the height of her political career in the DA, Mazibuko once remarked that she had hopes of becoming the country's president. 

At the time, she also admitted to having a "volatile" relationship with then party leader Helen Zille, who is now premier of the Western Cape.

"We have a very volatile relationship. I argue with her constantly," she told City Press

This, Mazibuko added, was because she challenged a lot of things Zille said "the party must do".


Read more on:    lindiwe mazibuko

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Battle within ANC Gauteng structures turns nasty ahead of elective conference

2018-05-31 20:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 