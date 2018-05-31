Lindiwe Mazibuko joins ANC heavyweights for discussion

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko has joined senior leaders of the ANC for an "academics and professionals conversation" with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The event, held at the IDC auditorium in Johannesburg, was attended by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Hope Papo, the party's provincial secretary, among other leaders.

Mazibuko took to Twitter to thank Mbalula for inviting her to the event.

She left her DA post in 2014 to study in the United States as one of six resident fellows at Harvard's Institute of Politics.

She tweeted at the time: "[I'm] thrilled to announce that I will be joining the @HarvardIOP in September 2015 as a Fall Resident Fellow."

While still at the height of her political career in the DA, Mazibuko once remarked that she had hopes of becoming the country's president.

At the time, she also admitted to having a "volatile" relationship with then party leader Helen Zille, who is now premier of the Western Cape.

"We have a very volatile relationship. I argue with her constantly," she told City Press.

This, Mazibuko added, was because she challenged a lot of things Zille said "the party must do".



