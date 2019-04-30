 

Lindiwe Zulu suspends 9 officials in alleged network 'designed to defraud government'

2019-04-30 15:29
Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu. (File)

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu has placed nine officials in her department on suspension for their involvement in alleged corrupt and fraudulent activities.

The suspensions came after the Auditor General's forensic investigation identified a "well-established network involving officials who were inherited from the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), network facilitators and service providers who operated outside of the DTI, in collaboration with officials in the Department of Small Business Development to enrich themselves".

This "network", according to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development, was "designed to defraud the government, thereby sabotaging efforts to address poverty and unemployment".

In a statement issued on behalf of the chairperson of the committee Ruth Bhengu, Zulu is lauded as having acted "swiftly" against "officials who were fingered in the forensic investigation report by the office of the Auditor General".

The forensic investigation was initiated in response to complaints from frustrated entrepreneurs and members of cooperatives who were struggling to get their businesses off the ground.

They spoke to parliamentary committee members during oversight visits between 2014 and 2017 to KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Missing grants

According to the statement, it was then and there that the committee "observed that grants from the Department of Small Business Development that were meant for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), as well as cooperatives, did not impact positively on the recipients".

The recommended forensic investigation, conducted by the AG's office, probed two programmes of the department – the Black Business Supplier Development Programme (BBSDP) and the Cooperatives Incentive Scheme (CIS).

In the statement Bhengu said: "Although it took the former director general, Professor Edith Vries, a long time to see the need for a forensic investigation to be conducted, she later agreed, following continuous engagements.

"The committee would recommend that further forensic investigation should include the years preceding the establishment of the Department of Small Business Development when the BBSDP and CIS grants were belonging to the DTI.

"History will judge us harshly if we fail to remove corrupt officials who sabotage government programmes designed to uplift those who are poor and struggling to get out of poverty," Bhengu added.


Read more on:    dti  |  lindiwe zulu  |  fraud  |  corruption
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French woman violently attacked in Bo-Kaap

2019-04-30 15:01

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Over R118 000 jackpot goes to four players 2019-04-29 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 