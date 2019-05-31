Lindsay Saker service manager allegedly framed in k-word and 'black monkeys' WhatsApp

A service manager at the Lindsay Saker Kempton Park branch has allegedly become the victim of cyberbullying in a "fabricated" WhatsApp message, in which he seemingly refers to his staff members as k*****s and "black monkeys".

In the WhatsApp, Shalen Singh appears to be complaining about black staff members, writing: "My stupid k***** staff are a bunch of monkeys. I'm so tired of trying to get things in order and these black k*****s keep f*cking up so much. (sic)."

Another message attributed to Singh further states: "I just wish I could fire these all black monkeys & employ the right people, they belong in the jungle along with all the eff members & Julius Malema where the wild animals can kill them all stupid k*****s. (sic)"

On Friday, a screen grab of the WhatsApp was tweeted by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, causing a storm on Twitter.

Singh's personal details, such as his cellphone number, were shared on Twitter and users have called for a boycott of the company.

Forensic investigation

However, a forensic investigation by Lindsay Saker has revealed that the message was a fabrication intended to victimise Singh.

According to Lindsay Saker SA managing director Denton Thiele, a number of employees at its Kempton Park received the screen grab from an unknown number on Sunday.

"We immediately took action and in collaboration with all the staff members launched an investigation into this matter. The Lindsay Saker Group does not take issues such as these lightly," Thiele told News24.



The company, in collaboration with the SAPS, ultimately found that Singh had not sent the message. The investigation involved, among others, a forensic analysis of Singh's phone as well as a polygraph.

Fabrication

"We concluded that he was innocent," Thiele said. "The message appears to have been fabricated in an attempt to victimise [Singh].



"It saddens us that a member of the community can be held to ransom and threatened as a result of falsified information in the public domain.

"The Lindsay Saker Group has concluded a thorough investigation into this matter with the assistance of forensic investigators and the SAPS. We have cleared Mr Singh of any wrong-doing, hate speech or theft. A case has been opened against the person that falsified these messages and we will now do our utmost to prosecute the perpetrator/s."

News24 is in possession of the case number.

Thiele added that the phone to which the message was traced had been deactivated.

Lindsay Saker SA would issue a statement on the matter, Thiele said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter