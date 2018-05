What To Read Next

A lion that apperantly escaped from the Kruger National Park has been spotted on the R37 road, about 40km from Mbombela.

It is believed that it escaped earlier this week

Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday evening that the local traffic department had confirmed that the lion was on the loose.

Mpumalanga police could not confirm the incident.

South African National Parks (SanParks) could not be reached for comment.

There were conflicting reports that he was darted that could not be confirmed.