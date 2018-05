What To Read Next

The private game reserve near Thabazimbi in Limpopo, where a lion attacked its owner, has been reopened for business.



The Marakele Predator Centre came into the spotlight after the owner, Michael Hodge, 72, was attacked by Shamba, which he "bottle raised" since birth.

Hodge's jaw was broken and he sustained injuries to his neck during the attack.

Shamba was shot dead during the attack.



Family spokesperson Bernadette Maguire told News24 on Friday morning that Hodge was recovering at home.



"His wounds is still in a process of healing. It will take a couple of weeks."



The family owned Shamba for 10 years.

In a short video clip, Hodge can be seen walking behind the lion in a den.



The lion quickly spots him and chases him as he runs for a metal gate. The lion then drags him into nearby bushes, where he lies motionless.



An onlooker can be heard crying and screaming: "Somebody help, please! Oh my God!"



Some gunshots can also be heard in the background.



A staff member outside of the camp shot and killed Shamba to save Hodge's life.



Hodge and his wife are originally from Britain and opened the reserve park in 2010.

