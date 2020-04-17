 

Liquor worth R1.5m uncovered at Soweto shebeen

2020-04-17 22:22
File photo: Confiscated alcohol. (Supplied)

File photo: Confiscated alcohol. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Alcohol worth R1.5m has been uncovered at a Soweto shebeen when police were led to the watering hole after pulling over a car and finding booze inside.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said officers were on patrol in Orlando on Friday when they spotted a car with three men inside.

“They stopped the sedan and on searching the vehicle they found it was carrying alcohol to the value of approximately R500,” Naidoo said.

The occupants were questioned and revealed that they had bought the liquor at a nearby shebeen.

Officers were led there and uncovered the alcohol worth R1.5m on the property.

The owner of the shebeen as well as the three men in the car were arrested for contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits the sale of liquor during the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

They are expected in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

- Compiled by Tammy Petersen

Read more on:    crime  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Covid-19: Mass testing and screening at Glen Marikana in Ekurhuleni

2020-04-18 08:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Covid-19: Mass testing and screening at Glen Marikana in Ekurhuleni
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags R340K! 2020-04-17 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 