Liquor worth R1.5m uncovered at Soweto shebeen

Alcohol worth R1.5m has been uncovered at a Soweto shebeen when police were led to the watering hole after pulling over a car and finding booze inside.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said officers were on patrol in Orlando on Friday when they spotted a car with three men inside.

“They stopped the sedan and on searching the vehicle they found it was carrying alcohol to the value of approximately R500,” Naidoo said.

The occupants were questioned and revealed that they had bought the liquor at a nearby shebeen.

Officers were led there and uncovered the alcohol worth R1.5m on the property.

The owner of the shebeen as well as the three men in the car were arrested for contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits the sale of liquor during the nationwide lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

They are expected in the local magistrate’s court on Monday.

