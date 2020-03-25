 

LIST | The dos and don'ts during the national lockdown

2020-03-25 21:12

Alex Mitchley

Is it safe to go outside? SAPS have set out the dos and don'ts during the lockdown.

Is it safe to go outside? SAPS have set out the dos and don'ts during the lockdown. (Getty Images)

Police Minister Bheki Cele has warned any person who contravenes the regulations of the nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday will be guilty of a criminal offence and will be liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both.

During a briefing on Wednesday, members of the  Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster clarified what residents would be allowed to do and what has been prohibited during the lockdown which aims to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

News24 has compiled a list of what you can and cannot do.

Allowed

· You will be allowed to collect social grants.

· You will be allowed to buy food.

· You will be allowed to seek medical attention.

· You will be able to visit the pharmacy for medicine.

· A gathering of 50 people will be allowed at a funeral.

· You will be allowed to access public transportation for essential services during specific times.

Prohibited

· You will not be allowed to go jogging in public.

· You will not be allowed to walk your dog in public.

· You will not be able to buy alcohol as its sale and movement has been banned.

· All gatherings have been prohibited, including gatherings on public roads, buildings, places and premises.

· Movement between provinces is prohibited.

· Movement between districts is prohibited.

Places you will be prohibited from accessing

· Public Parks

· Fleamarkets

· Public swimming pools

· Beaches

· Nightclubs

· Casinos

· Lodges

· Guesthouses

· Hotels

· Private and public game reserves

· Holiday resorts

· Shopping malls

· Cinemas

· Taverns

· Bars

· Shebeens

· Any place normally open to the public where religious, cultural, sporting, entertainment, recreational, organisational or similar activities may take place.

