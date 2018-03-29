 

Listeriosis death toll upped by six to 189

2018-03-29 22:08

Christina Pitt

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) has amended the number of lives claimed by the listeriosis outbreak to 189 - six more than what was originally reported.

Based on the final data available, the NICD has determined that 189 out of 678 cases of listeriosis have resulted in death.

READ: RCL Foods facility not to blame for listeriosis outbreak - DoH

According to the NICD situation update, 982 laboratory cases of listeriosis have been reported.

Although the source of the outbreak has been identified, the NICD has indicated that new outbreak-related cases will continue to be reported.

This may be due to the possibility that, despite the recall of food products on March 4, some may not have been removed. Furthermore, the disease has an incubation period of 70 days.

READ: Listeriosis food recall on track in Kouga

A total of 23 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported since the recall was announced.

Of these, the NICD has interviewed 17 people and ten of them had consumed implicated food products.

These exposures occurred prior to the recall.

Read more on:    listeriosis

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Momberg sentencing 'will act as a deterrent to other racists' - Kathrada foundation

2018-03-29 21:39

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Shoprite employees strike over unfair work conditions
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 20:46 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 16:15 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 28 2018-03-28 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 