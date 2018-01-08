 

Listeriosis: Why there is no lead yet on source of deadly outbreak

2018-01-08 15:49

Alex Mitchley

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. (Photo: GCIS)

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. (Photo: GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Tracing the source of the listeriosis outbreak is like finding a needle in a haystack, but also having to search for the haystack itself, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Monday, Motsoaledi said the source of the outbreak, which has already claimed the lives of 61 people since January 2017, was proving to be extremely difficult to find.

READ: Search for source of deadly Listeriosis outbreak continues

Listeriosis is a bacterium disease found in soil, water and vegetation, which contaminates food sources, such as animal products and fresh produce. 

"It’s like searching for a needle in a haystack and the problem is that we are still looking for the haystack before we start searching for the needle, we don’t even know yet which haystack it is, that’s how difficult this thing is," Motsoaledi said.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has identified the specific strain of listeriosis using Genome Sequencing Analysis, which used isolates from the blood of infected patients, food samples and food production isolates.

Of the clinical isolates taken from patients’ blood, 91% are sequence type six, which represents a single strain of listeria, explained Motsoaledi.

Link to food source unknown

Despite the strain being identified, it has not yet been linked to any food or a specific food production site.

Since Motsoaledi’s announcement of the outbreak on December 5, 2017, a total of 170 extra laboratory-confirmed cases of listeriosis have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 727.

The minister said, of the 170 confirmed cases, 119 occurred between December 5, 2017 and January 5, 2018.

Only five patients have been traced in the 119 new cases, of which three had died.

The death toll has also risen since December 5, 2017, from 36 confirmed deaths to 61, as more patients are traced.

READ: Listeriosis now a notifiable disease, as death toll rises to 61

Motsoaledi added that another difficulty in finding the source of the outbreak, was tracking the patients.

Of the 727 confirmed cases, the department has so far only managed to trace 134 patients - 18% of the total cases.

"This means we still have a very long way to go in searching," said Motsoaledi.

He added that the difficulty in tracing actual patients was that many people did not have addresses or they were routinely treated and discharged as listeriosis was not a notifiable disease before December 15, 2017, when it was gazetted.

"You find patients with listeria, you treat them and they go home."

It has since been added to the list of notifiable diseases which makes it a requirement for health practitioners, clinics and hospitals to report cases to the government.

High awareness of listeria

"What we have now is very active reporting of patient cases because it's a notifiable disease, there is high awareness of listeria now and as soon as a positive culture is found it's reported," specialist microbiologist, Professor Lucille Blumberg, said.

Despite the difficulties, Motsoaledi said work was still being done to trace patients and plans to inspect food processing facilities as well as packaging plants to take samples was under way.

READ: SA on alert: What you should know about the deadly Listeriosis outbreak

Motsoaledi has again urged anyone, who experiences symptoms of listeriosis, to seek medical attention immediately.

He said those who contract the disease will have flu-like symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, general body pains and weakness.

The disease can cause meningitis, which is an infection of the brain, and septicaemia which is an infection of the blood steam, he said. Both can be fatal.

However, Motsoaledi stressed that, while the disease is serious and dangerous, it is treatable with antibiotics.

The minister also appealed to health workers to pay special attention to pregnant women and neonates - infants younger than one month, saying that statistics show that neonates are the worst affected and become infected by their mothers at birth.

Read more on:    aaron motsoaledi  |  health

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man injured in another N2 rock-throwing incident

2018-01-08 13:45

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
UJ system shutdown due to incompetence, says Sasco acting chair
 

Bitcoin's mysterious creator one of world's richest!

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, now part of the world's rich list?

 
 

You won't want to miss...

The Grand Tour is back - and we LOVE IT!
This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world
WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 6 2018-01-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 