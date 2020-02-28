 

Little girl and baby boy among 4 killed in Cape Town fire

2020-02-28 12:11

Tammy Petersen

(Gallo Images)

(Gallo Images)

Four people, including a little girl and baby boy, were killed in a shack fire in Mfuleni in the early hours of Friday morning, bringing to seven the number of people killed in Cape Town fires in less than a week.

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services officials responded to numerous shacks which caught alight in Themba Crescent at 03:10, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

"The fire crews managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after 04:00. However, upon clearing the debris the bodies of a man, woman, girl and baby boy was discovered," he said.

"The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the South African Police Service."

On Monday, a child was killed in a shack fire in Driftsands.

READ: Cape Town fire claims the lives of two men, a woman and a child

His remains were found in debris created in Valangentabo Street.

A man had also been treated for slight injuries.

The day before, two people died in a fire in Wallacedene, which also destroyed 28 shacks in Mfeketo Street.

Due to strong winds, firefighters battled the blaze for two hours.

The bodies of a man and a woman was discovered in one of the shacks after the fire was extinguished.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents  |  fires
