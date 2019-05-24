 

'Little hero', 8, saves drowning baby in Randburg

2019-05-24 08:06

Riaan Grobler

An 18-year-old baby receiving treatment following a near-drowning. (Twitter)

An 8-year-old boy has saved the life of an 18-month-old baby after the younger boy fell into a pool in Puttick Avenue in Sundowner, Randburg.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a drowning at a residence at 15:26 on Thursday afternoon.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a young male believed to be approximately 18 months old fell into the pool. He was found submerged by an 8-year-old who rapidly pulled him from water."

According to Herbst, the child was completely unresponsive after being pulled out of the pool.

But after advanced life support resuscitation was initiated by paramedics from Netcare 911, Life ALS, and Emer-G-Med, a pulse was regained.

"Due to child's condition, the HALO air ambulance was called to airlift the child to hospital," Herbst said.

Emer-G-Med described the boy who saved the baby as "a little hero" on Twitter.

