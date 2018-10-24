LIVE: Govt promises female school learners access to sanitary pads - Mboweni in #MTBPS2018
2018-10-24 13:23
South Africa is at a crossroads and the mini budget highlights the difficult economic and fiscal choices confronting the country, says Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
14:44
Civil society can help. In some cases, such as in Emalahleni, citizen associations have successfully challenged local government to implement the measures prescribed by law to address financial problems.
The National Treasury will work closely with the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to deal with financial misconduct in all spheres of government.
We are developing measures to improve transparency and governance processes.
Key is the employment of qualified, competent and incorruptible officials.
We need to restore a culture of compliance with the PFMA and MFMA in all organs of state.
We must repair our towns, and our streets, and fix the pipes under our roads.
For those with some knowledge of the Bible, you will recall the words of Isaiah in chapter 58 verse 12:
"Your people will rebuild the ancient ruins and will raise up the age-old foundations; you will be called Repairer of Broken Walls, Restorer of Streets with Dwellings".
This matter was ventilated in the house yesterday. But this is not the only case in which public funds have been diverted to benefit a few greedy individuals.
There are such many cases where projects are manufactured, contracts are awarded corruptly and construction costs are inflated, or where corrupt practices have taken hold in the provision of land use rights.
In many cases, like in the Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality, the financial challenges faced by municipalities are a reflection of weaknesses in governance, or even fraud and outright corruption.
The funds lost by municipalities in the collapse of
VBS Mutual Bank offer a dramatic illustration of how greed and corruption impacts the achievement of developmental objectives.
We are acutely aware that some municipalities are facing serious capacity constraints in executing their plans and programmes.
The Auditor-General has consistently shared audit messages that emphasise the importance of accountability in the management of municipal affairs.
This year, 113 municipalities adopted unfunded budgets, up from 83 in the previous year.
Municipalities owe more than R23 billion to service providers – mainly to Eskom and water service agencies.
Investing in municipal social infrastructure improvement
The final element of the President’s plan to stimulate the economy focuses on investing in municipal social infrastructure.
All South Africans share the pain of poorly performing municipalities: potholes, broken street lights, roads that flood when it rains, and challenges with electricity.
We are immediately reprioritising R350 million to recruit in excess of 2
000 health professionals into public health facilities.
We are further
reprioritising R150 million to purchase beds and linen for hospitals
where the need is most dire.
These two interventions build on the
Presidential Health Summit convened last weekend which has brought new
focus to improving the quality of health care.
Access to health care services is enshrined in our Constitution and in our Bill of Rights. We will continue to work closely with the National Department of Health and other role players to ensure that the gradual phased implementation of National Health Insurance is adequately financed.
We will ensure that female learners in schools have access to sanitary pads. Several provinces have already taken the lead in rolling out the provision of free sanitary pads in schools.
Funds will be added to the provincial equitable share to enable provinces to progressively further this objective
Nobody should learn in a school that is unsafe. Our children must have
access to adequate sanitation. We have committed to eradicating pit
latrines at schools.
The President has directed that there is a plan to
ensure that all schools have safe and appropriate sanitation
Addressing urgent and pressing matters in education and health
The fourth element of the President’s plan is to address urgent and pressing matters in education and health.
The largest allocations in the medium-term are for education, health, social development and community development.
Together, these four areas will receive more than 60 per cent of non-interest expenditure.
We have successfully partnered with the private sector in the past.
The N3 highway between Johannesburg and Durban and the N1/N4 platinum highway were built and are operated and maintained by the private sector.
For these projects to operate efficiently, we have service level agreements in place with our private sector partners. These kinds of partnerships will be accelerated.
Government will develop a framework to help investors assess potential long-term returns on public infrastructure projects.
We want to enable investment in public infrastructure by commercial banks, development finance institutions and pension funds.
This will require both innovative financing mechanisms and accompanying regulatory reforms.
Government will establish an execution unit made up of engineers, quantity surveyors, architects and other professionals to ensure that challenges in the Vaal River System and with the Giyani Water project are resolved.
The execution unit will also advise government on new delivery and financing models to provide basic services to communities.
Development finance institutions, multilateral development banks and private banks have committed technical resources to help finance, plan and implement projects.
We will develop innovative finance solutions that combine capital from the public and private sectors.
The Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Government Technical
Advisory Centre and the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating
Commission will receive R625 million to strengthen project preparation.
Too many projects are poorly prepared. Too often, government spends money on infrastructure when it could be better and more effectively done by the private sector.
Over the next three years, public infrastructure expenditure is estimated to be R855.2 billion, of which state-owned companies alone account for R370.2 billion.
General government accounts for the remaining R485 billion, mainly in the form of conditional infrastructure grants.
Establishing an infrastructure fund
The third element of the President’s plan is to improve government’s approach to infrastructure investment and to establish an Infrastructure Fund.
Government remains committed to the user pay principle because it is the
most efficient and effective way to ensure that the direct benefits of
services are paid for by those who use them.
We need to restore a
culture of payment in this country to ensure the sustainability of our
services and to give confidence to those institutions who invest in our
bonds.
Over the medium term, funds are reprioritised to enable the
strengthening and rehabilitation of the national non-toll road network,
of which about 75 per cent is beyond its design life. But if we want a
road transport infrastructure that works, we need to pay our tolls.
Given the land transport intensity of our economy, it is vital that our road network supports growth and development.
Water is critical. Current water delivery models are not working in many cases and we need to consider new ideas and models.
I have asked the President and the Minister of Defence for the military
to assist with engineering and other expertise to resolve the crisis in
the Vaal River System. I am happy to report that approval has been
granted. The generals in charge have already started working on
solutions.
We are dealing decisively and urgently with the water crisis in the Vaal River System. Our immediate focus is to mobilise short-term financing by reprioritising funds and increasing capacity.
I have asked
the Director-General of the National Treasury to work with the Department
of Water and Sanitation to ensure that appropriate action is taken
against all guilty officials implicated in the Auditor-General’s report.
The President has informed me that he will go to Giyani to see exactly
what has happened and what needs to be done.
It is clear that a new delivery and financing model is required to
provide water services to communities. A key element of the new approach
will be a stronger focus on project management and contract governance
to ensure that projects, such as the Giyani Water Project, are fit for
purpose and maximise value for money in the water sector.
The Giyani Water Project is plagued by malfeasance. It is a cesspool of corruption. The challenges range from a complete disregard for supply chain rules to poor contract management, resulting in irregular expenditure.
The investment will attract an estimated R3.5
billion of additional public and private investment in commercial,
retail and residential developments. In Msunduzi Municipality over R77
million in public investment in the Edendale Urban Hub has already
attracted private and public sector investment in excess of R1 billion.
We will continue to roll these out in other parts of the country.
In Tembisa in Ekurhuleni, public investment to the value of R125 million
in roads and transport infrastructure has enabled access to social and
economic facilities.
Since 2011, municipalities have completed over 270 projects to the value of R3.7 billion funded through the Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant. This has attracted over R8.7 billion of private investment in the township.
We are determined to support greater economic development within our townships and countryside communities.
Our spending on infrastructure aims to promote industrialisation across the country. We are spending R668 million over the mediumterm to revitalise government-owned industrial parks in township areas.
So far, government has upgraded infrastructure at Vulindlela and Komani, both in the Eastern Cape, Botshabelo in the Free State, Seshego in Limpopo and Isithebe in KwaZuluNatal.
Housing subsidies amounting to R1 billion will be centralised to help low- to middleincome households access affordable home loans, which will result in more South Africans acquiring their own homes.
Agriculture will be an important driver of our economic recovery. The Land Bank will continue to support emerging farmers.
Our reprioritisation efforts will support the Bank to conclude transactions worth R16.2 billion over the next 3 to 5 years that will create jobs in agriculture.
A significant portion of the funding will go towards export-oriented crops that are highly labour intensive.
We are proposing a combination of reprioritisation, changes to grant structures and in-year allocations amounting to more than R50 billion.
Of this amount, reprioritisation of R15.9 billion goes towards infrastructure programmes, supporting industrialisation, and the Expanded Public Works Programme.
An additional R16.5 billion of reprioritisation will be allocated to various programmes, including funding to restore capacity at the South African Revenue Service.
Reprioritisation of public spending to support growth and job creation
The second element of the President’s plan is about reprioritisation and more effective spending. Spending is projected to be R5.9 trillion over the medium term. Spending will still grow faster than inflation. This is a lot of money. We can do more with it.
We are building partnerships to find solutions to the development challenges faced by South Africa and the region. Partnerships are essential.
Restructuring of the electricity sector is underway. This must include a long-term plan to restructure Eskom and deal with its debt obligations. A review of the current Electricity Pricing Policy will form a part of this process.
Recently concluded power-purchase agreements will create an estimated 61 000 jobs and enable investment of R56 billion.
Through the renewable energy IPPs, we have secured equity for local communities, who will receive about R29.3 billion in net dividend income over the life of the projects.
For recently signed projects, 53 per cent is owned by South African shareholders while black shareholders own 34 per cent of the equity.
In telecommunications, the proposed policy for the licensing of high-demand spectrum has been gazetted.
Frequencies to enable high speed internet will be auctioned early next year. Steps will be taken to reduce data costs and improve data quality.
Visa requirements will be eased to boost tourism. We will make it easier for people with skills to work in South Africa. Ten-year multiple-entry visas will be extended to several countries.
Already, in the mining sector, we have finalised the Mining Charter and we are withdrawing the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill.
The President has already taken the lead in rebuilding confidence by appointing a team of investment envoys. We look forward to the upcoming Investment Conference.
We must stop talking in contradictory terms.
Growth-enhancing economic reforms
The first element of the President’s plan is to implement growth-enhancing economic reforms. Rebuilding confidence will unlock private sector investment.
Investors are in it for the long run. They want to know that our policies are clear and consistent.
Allow me to take some time to expand on the various elements of the President’s plan.