LIVE: #MalmesburyMosqueAttack: Bomb squad gives all-clear, forensic unit on scene

'We tried to help our dad' - brothers explain how they tried to save father from Malmesbury mosque attacker
The sons of Ismail Bassa, 74, who was killed in a mosque attack in Malmesbury on Thursday morning, have told News24 of how they tried to fight off his attacker.
Suad Bassa, 30, said his brother, Faizel, 24 was also injured in the attack.
Suad said his father was attacked during the early hours, while he was sleeping in the mosque.
His father was in the mosque for Itikaaf - an Islamic practice where men retreat to the mosque to live and pray for the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.
Thursday was expected to be the last day of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.
Two people were killed in the attack at the Malmesbury mosque at about 03:00.
When News24 arrived, the Bassa home was crowded as people also took shelter from the rain.