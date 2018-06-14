 

LIVE: #MalmesburyMosqueAttack: Bomb squad gives all-clear, forensic unit on scene

2018-06-14 11:00

Authorities are on the scene in Malmesbury following the killing of two worshippers who were knifed to death at a mosque, before their attacker was shot dead by police.

The mosque in Malmesbury where an attacker killed
11:23

'We tried to help our dad' - brothers explain how they tried to save father from Malmesbury mosque attacker

The sons of Ismail Bassa, 74, who was killed in a mosque attack in Malmesbury on Thursday morning, have told News24 of how they tried to fight off his attacker.

Suad Bassa, 30, said his brother, Faizel, 24 was also injured in the attack.

Suad said his father was attacked during the early hours, while he was sleeping in the mosque.

His father was in the mosque for Itikaaf - an Islamic practice where men retreat to the mosque to live and pray for the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan. 

Thursday was expected to be the last day of Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.

Two people were killed in the attack at the Malmesbury mosque at about 03:00.

When News24 arrived, the Bassa home was crowded as people also took shelter from the rain. 
11:10

The bomb squad was checking for any explosive devices, but it now seems they have given the all-clear. Forensic workers in blue scrubs are now on the scene. (Jenna Etheridge/News24)
11:08

An officer from the bomb squad gets suited up in a bomb disposal suit before inspecting a suspicious bag. (Jenna Etheridge/News24)
11:03

An officer in a bomb disposal suit is inspecting a bag that belonged to the attacker. It is understood that the bomb squad was checking for explosive devices.
10:54

WATCH: Son of man killed in Malmesbury mosque attack tried to fight off the attacker
10:37

Mufti Ismail Menk reacts.
10:34
10:32
10:31

Ismail Bassa's son, Faizel, tells News24 he managed to "get a few shots (punches) in" on the attacker, but the man stabbed him in the arm and face.
10:27

The attacker reportedly asked for "shelter" in the mosque, according to a witness on the scene.
10:25

Ismail Bassa was in the mosque for Itikaaf – an Islamic practice where men retreat to the mosque to live and pray for the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadaan. The MJC has also confirmed the worshippers were in the mosque for Itikaaf.
10:18

WATCH: Muslim Judicial Council condemns attack on Malmesbury mosque
10:12
10:12

Members of the Muslim Judicial Council are on the scene, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly sent an ANC delegation to Malmesbury.
10:06

The muddy field where the Malmesbury mosque attacker fled to, faced off with police and died. (Jenna Etheridge/News24)
10:01

According to News24 reporter Jenna Etheridge, who is on the scene in Malmesbury, Ismail Bassa (one of the attack victims) lived right next door to the mosque. It is currently pouring with rain so everyone is huddled inside the Bassa home.
09:55

Authorities have cordoned off the area around the mosque in Malmesbury. (Jenna Etheridge/News24)
09:52

Ismail Bassa, 74, one of the deceased in the Malmesbury mosque attack. (Supplied)
09:49

2 killed, attacker shot dead in stabbing attack at Malmesbury mosque

Two worshippers have been killed and several wounded in a stabbing attack at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Western Cape police confirmed that the attacker was shot dead by police.

The attack comes at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and five weeks after another attack at a mosque in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said Malmesbury police were called out to the mosque in the early hours of the morning and found two people stabbed to death and several injured.

"A couple of hours ago - about 03:00 - as people got themselves ready to pray, the suspect just got up and started stabbing the people. He was praying with them," Malmesbury Police Constable Henry Durant told News24. 
