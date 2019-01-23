LIVE: Agrizzi enters day 6 of testimony before #Statecaptureinquiry
2019-01-23 10:08
The marathon testimony of former Bosasa chief operations officer turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi before the state capture commission of inquiry enters its sixth day.
Agrizzi has confirmed:
-Benefits were given before the tender was granted.
-There was an extension of contract, unlawfully by Mti.
-Sondolo IT (a Bosasa affiliate) received a tender for prisons control even though it was only established a week before the tender submission date.
Gillingham and Mti excluded the Department of Public Works from the processing of the TV network contract, the report reads.
Agrizzi says witness in report is not him, and that he did not compile bid specifications for tender.
Information in report: benefits Gillingham and Linda Mti recieved from the tender (between Bosasa and DCS)
Agrizzi confirms accuracy of report, he however, cannot provide details of the report, such as dates, etc. He adds that he did not provide SIU with information on kitchens contract.
Invesitgator Mr Malan alleges that the document originated from Agrizzi. Agrizzi says document was compiled by Danny Mansell and sent to his computer (which he is no longer in possession of) which he forwarded to Gillingham.
PP: The document was last saved by you on that date.
AA: I understand that.
A document on the tender detailing a kitchen and catering contract was obtained during a search of Gillingham's house.
Day 6 of Agrizzi's testimony has commenced. The day has started off with some light humour:
Advocate Pretorius accidentally refers to witness Angelo Agrizzi as "Mr Gillingham".
Agrizzi: You can call me anything, even Nandos, but not Gillingham. Or Watson.
But we soon get back to business, now dealing with evidence in relation to the SIU report which was released following an investigation into Bosasa.
Only certain parts of the report will be dealt with.
Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi was on the stand for the fifth day at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.