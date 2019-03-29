LIVE: Agrizzi alleges Cedric Frolick was paid a cash bribe by Bosasa CEO - #statecaptureinquiryhears
2019-03-29 09:38
Former Bosasa chief operating officer turned whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi has made a return to the Zondo commission of inquiry to continue his testimony.
The money delivered to Frolick was packed into the bag by Gavin. In the presence of Agrizzi. Agrizzi handed it to Valence, who then gave it to Frolick.
In a 2010 incident, Agrizzi witnessed Gavin Watson putting a grey security bag in Frolick's jacket.
The unnamed MP who organised accommodation for Justice Minister Michael Masutha in Port Elizabeth where he was approached by former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson in 2016 is National Assembly House Chairperson for Committees, Cedric Frolick.
Masutha, in response to a question from DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, told the justice portfolio committee on Wednesday that he had met Watson once while staying over in Port Elizabeth to attend an ANC Siyanqoba election rally in July 2016.
He described how he had trouble finding accommodation ahead of the event, and was eventually assisted by a "colleague MP" who secured the house for the weekend.
R40 000 would be delivered monthly to Frolick, it was standard procedure Agrizzi says. Money would be delivered to PE.
Agrizzi questioned how such a large amount of money would get through aiprort security, Gavin laughed at this, responding that "they never check".
So many people surrounded Watson at the airport, that they never checked his bag, says Agrizzi.
Agrizzi was told not to worry, Frolick was "100% on board".
Agrizzi: At that stage, Vincent Smith was a thorn in the flesh. He would raise issues about Bosasa in the correctional services committee. This was around 2010, I think.
Watson told Frolick to do "whatever he could" to get Smith on our side.
Agrizzi: Gibson Njenje (former spy boss) was for a very short period of time, the chairperson of Bosasa. He wasn't involved in the running of the business. He was a sort of figurehead.
Parliament's chair of chairs Cedric Frolick has come up.
"Gavin Watson told me Frolick would be instrumental in resolving problems with Vincent Smith" - Agrizzi.
Smith was head of Correctional Services committee at the time.
Agrizzi relates that there are documents with his previous attorney, which have not been handed back to him. Zondo says he will ask the investigators to see if something can be done about this.
Agrizzi speaks about his previous attempts at exposing corruption activity within Bosasa.
"I've given absolutely everything I had. The only thing I have now is the brain."
He said CEO Gavin Watson told him to take care of Gillingham's wife because "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned".