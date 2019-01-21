LIVE: Agrizzi asked by Watson to look after Mokonyane's Christmas needs - #Statecaptureinquiry
2019-01-21 12:03
Angelo Agrizzi is expected to reveal more details about Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and associates during his testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Agrizzi's testimony is jaw-dropping. According to his testimony Mokonyane received extensive benefits.
He tells Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo that he helped design former president Jacob Zuma's cake for his 72nd birthday.
Others included:
8 lambs
12 cases of frozen chicken chicken pieces
200kg beef as well as various braai-packs
Numerous cases of premium brandy and speciality alcohol
Agrizzi was asked by Gavin Watson to look after Mokonyane's Christmas needs.
The wishlist included:
120 cases of cold drinks.
4 cases of "high-quality whiskey".
40 cases of mixed beer.
Agrizzi added they received "ricidulous requests", often in the middle of the night, which they had to service.
Agrizzi: "The ANC's election campaign was run from the (Bosasa) offices."
Nomvula Mokonyane had extensive wishlists.
Now dealing with the knowledge of minister Mokonyane, an initial shareholder and director of Dyambu Holding, as Agrizzi understands.
PP: Do you recall during 2002-03 what position she held in government? AA: Safety and security in Gauteng
ICYMI: News24 earlier reported Agrizzi will implicate Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and top prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi as being entangled in Bosasa's web of corruption.
Zondo attends to some administration:
Zondo speaks about making a statement with regards to conduct of journalists, newspapers etc tomorrow.
Inquiry starting later, because witness had to honour to a commitment.
It was allowed on the understanding of adding an hour this afternoon, and another hour tomorrow.
If there is no objection from legal team, lunch to be taken at 2, instead of 1, and resume at 3.
The hearing, which usually starts at 10:00, has been pushed to 12:00 as Angelo Agrizzi indicated on Friday he had an appointment to attend to.
