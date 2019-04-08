 

LIVE: Heavy police presence as #AlexsShutDown marchers arrive at City Of Joburg head office

2019-04-08 11:20

Protests planned by residents of Alexandra have continued despite heavy rains pouring down in Johannesburg.

protest,alex shutdown
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 12:03
12:01
11:56
Marchers have now made their way to City of Johannesburg Regional Offices in Sandton. They will deliver their memorandum of demands.
11:48
11:42
The group appears to be small in numbers, they are being escorted by JMPD and police. 
11:41
 Police officers have blocked off Katherine Drive, protesters have moved across.
11:38
Marchers are moving across Grayston Drive bridge. 
11:37
Police officers have confiscated tyres from protesters. 
11:35
11:28
11:28
11:25
11:25
11:25
11:25

Alexandra residents consider taking protests to Sandton to get mayor's attention

Residents of Alexandra have vowed to set tyres and rubble alight in Sandton and other neighbouring suburbs if City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba doesn't meet them soon.

Speaker after speaker at a community meeting on Friday morning vented their frustration at poor service delivery and slow change.

Many people questioned whether the only way to attract Mashaba's attention was by burning tyres in nearby Sandton - one of the country's most affluent suburbs and the financial heartbeat of Africa.
11:25

Alex shutdown: DA, ANC in blame-game as protest set to spread to Sandton

The ANC and DA in Gauteng have hit out at each other after tense protests, which is set to intensify, rocked Alexandra.

The DA's Gauteng premier candidate, Solly Msimanga, laid a complaint at the Alexandra police station on Sunday.

However, the ANC in the provinces labelled it as a "cheap political stunt".   The DA in Gauteng claims that the Alexandra protests have been orchestrated by the governing party to influence the upcoming elections.
11:25

Rain might thwart Alex protests, but JMPD remains ready

It remains unclear whether protests planned by residents of Alexandra would go ahead on Monday morning as heavy rains continue to pour down in Johannesburg.Last week residents of Alexandra, citing service delivery issues, took to the streets of the township.

They called on Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to address them, News24 reported.

News24 reported on Wednesday that angry residents blocked roads leading into the area with rubble, burning tyres and rocks as they led the #AlexShutDown demonstrations.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 33 baby turtles get a new lease on life
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R100 000 each for two winners 2019-04-07 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 