LIVE: 'I am free' - De Lille resigns as mayor, quits DA
2018-10-31 13:11
Patricia de Lille has announced her official resignation as mayor of Cape Town.
Last Updated at
14:13
De Lille's political future will become clearer after 2 weeks.
A total of 7 DA councillors have now resigned.
"I will not impose on him what to/not to do."
"You must fight your own battles the way I am fighting my battles."
De Lille thanks Helen Zille for the support.
"I will continue to respect Helen Zille. The two of us are always talking and supporting each other."
"They (The DA) can do what they want, they are real drama queens."
"There is a lack of substance; lack of leadership (within the party)."
"I warned all of you earlier on that I'm taking it one day at a time."
"I don't live my life to please the media."
"I am free of this oppression and abuse and I certainly don't care anymore," says De Lille as she replies to questions by the media.
"I am also resigning as a member of the Democratic Alliance."
"I will now take 2 weeks leave. "
"I want to end by thanking all Capetonians for all their supoort over the years".
De Lille proceeds to thank the city.
De Lille: "I wish to inform the public that I will be resigning tonight."
De Lille briefly elaborates on Bowmans charges.
De Lille has arrived, starts addressing media outside court.
