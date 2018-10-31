 

LIVE: 'I am free' - De Lille resigns as mayor, quits DA

2018-10-31 13:11

Patricia de Lille has announced her official resignation as mayor of Cape Town.

de lille
Last Updated at 14:13
13:56
13:48
13:42
De Lille's political future will become clearer after 2 weeks. 
13:38
A total of 7 DA councillors have now resigned. 
13:36
13:36

"I will not impose on him what to/not to do."

"You must fight your own battles the way I am fighting my battles." 
13:35
13:34
13:34

De Lille thanks Helen Zille for the support.

"I will continue to respect Helen Zille. The two of us are always talking and supporting each other."
13:32

"They (The DA) can do what they want, they are real drama queens."

"There is a lack of substance; lack of leadership (within the party)."
13:30
13:30

"I warned all of you earlier on that I'm taking it one day at a time."

"I don't live my life to please the media."
13:29
"I am free of this oppression and abuse and I certainly don't care anymore," says De Lille as she replies to questions by the media. 
13:27
13:25
13:24
13:24
"I am also resigning as a member of the Democratic Alliance."
13:23

"I will now take 2 weeks leave. "
13:22
"I want to end by thanking all Capetonians for all their supoort over the years".
13:21
De Lille proceeds to thank the city.
13:21
13:20
13:19
De Lille: "I wish to inform the public that I will be resigning tonight."
13:17
De Lille briefly elaborates on Bowmans charges. 
13:15
De Lille has arrived, starts addressing media outside court.
13:12
13:11

DA vs De Lille: DA insists Patricia de Lille must resign as charges are laid against her

The DA's lawyers wrote a letter to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille's lawyers, stating that they expect her to resign on Wednesday as previously agreed and vacate her office.

While it is uncertain whether De Lille will resign on Wednesday, it is certain that criminal charges have been laid against her. 
13:11

First Zille, now De Lille: Maimane's failed deals shows weak leadership

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane's leadership qualities were put to the test by two deals he struck with prominent party leaders, Western Cape premier Helen Zille and Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. The deals have exposed him as a weak leader.

On 13 June 2017, Maimane and Zille called a press conference to announce what was reported as a "deal" to end their differences. The differences were about Zille's widely condemned "colonial tweets".

Maimane said Zille's tweets and her subsequent explanation to justify them had damaged the DA's efforts to unite all races. He was also "personally angered" by the tweets.
13:11

DA vs De Lille: 6 think-pieces to read by those in the know

The DA is insistent that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille honour their agreement and resign as mayor on Wednesday, while De Lille disputes that they ever had an agreement and is on a mission to clear her name of what she calls a smear campaign against her.

Here is a round-up of news and analysis of events leading up to today - the day the 18-month battle between the DA and De Lille, was expected to come to an end… but probably won't.
13:11

De Lille's Day Zero: Will she stay or will she go?

The 18-month battle between the DA and its mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille, was expected to come to an end on Wednesday… but probably won't.

The DA is insistent that De Lille honour their agreement and resign as mayor on Wednesday, while De Lille disputes that they ever had an agreement and is on a mission to clear her name of what she calls a smear campaign against her.

In August, De Lille and DA leader Mmusi Maimane appeared side by side at a media conference to announce that De Lille will resign as mayor come October 31, and the DA will drop its internal charges against De Lille.
Inside News24

 
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 30 2018-10-30 21:05

There are new stories on the homepage.
 
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

