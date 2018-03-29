LIVE FROM PE: Opposition parties force short break as ANC, EFF, UDM walk out
2018-03-29 07:48
The Nelson Mandela Bay special council sitting has gotten off to an explosive start, after Speaker Jonathan Lawack rejected an opposition request to caucus for 20 minutes.
The sitting is adjourned indefintely following the scuffle.
WATCH: Bobani goes to front of council and taunts Trollip. Gesturing and asking him to shake hands. Trollip refuses.
Opposition parties look intent on stalling the process as much as possible. They are now chanting and singing in the chamber.
Clash between EFF Councillor Vena and DA councillor Rano Kayser as councillors return to hall and chaos ensues.
Things settle down, but EFF councillors demand that Maimane leaves.
"He must leave!" they shout.
Maimane remains stoic in the public gallery.
As opposition parties were re-entering, DA leader Mmusi Maimane was seen stepping in to try and calm the situation.
A scuffle has broken out between DA and EFF councillors.
The media has also been asked to leave so the remaining DA councillors can caucus.
ANC councillors have now walked out too.
Speaker announces 15 minutes adjourment.
The opposition parties have forced the issue.
The EFF and UDM councillors have walked out of the venue. EFF chief whip Vena stays to continue to make their case for an adjournment.
UDM's Bobani demands that they adjourn for 20 minutes.
Speaker Lawack says he has made a ruling, and the ruling must be final.
"My ruling is, we will proceed with the item..."
"Haaaaa, nooo," shout opposition parties.
EFF's Vena shouts, "It is wrong what you are doing! Speaker you are collapsing our meeting. We have never degenerated to this level!"
Lawack says the agenda of the meeting of council must be prepared by the municipal manager and the chief whip of council and the Speaker.
Opposition parties insist he must read Rule 12.2.
ANC councillor tries to argue that because it's a special council, the agenda as submitted should be used.
Speaker has powers for an ordinary council, but because it's a special council, they must stick to the agenda submitted by opposition parties.
EFF's Vena once again claiming they did not receive the correspondence from DA chief whip Senekal.
Senekal confirms that the GroupWise system shows that it was transferred and read by those in the office of opposition parties.
Lawack now addressing the issue head on.
"You have all received this agenda. Is there anything new in this agenda (since it was issued)?"
"No!" shout DA councillors. "Yes!" shout ANC and other opposition councillors.
UF councillor Mtsila jokes that he normally "sits on the left" (where the DA sits), but is not used to sitting at the back.
It's a subtle acknowledgement that the tide has swung in Trollip's favour.
The opposition parties argue that because it is a special council sitting called by them, the Speaker should not have unilateral authority if the majority of councillors want to adjourn.
ANC councillor Andile Lungisa tries to raise the point, but Lawack shuts him down, saying his point is becoming irrelevant.
A helpful infographic from News24 correspondent Derrick Spies on who is in the firing line today.
EFF chief whip Zilindile Vena maintains they did not receive correspondence.
The opposition parties want to vote on the position of Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack first, but the order paper says the first item is the motion against Trollip.
DA chief whip Werner Senekal says the agenda order had been discussed at whippery meeting.
Lawack said the reports and correspondence were distributed to opposition parties.
The DA says its adopted the agenda as is and all reports have been considered and distributed.
Bobani still not satisfied, wants a 20-minute adjournment.
Bobani says their first item was actually moved to start with removing Lawack as Speaker first.
He now asks for a 20-minute caucus on how to proceed with the matter, so they can hear reports from the various parties about the change in order of the motions of no confidence.
Lawack moves on to item one, moved by UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani.
Bobani starts speaking.
Lawack acknowledges the huge media contingent present for the proceedings.
No other indication from leaders of other parties, which means Julius Malema is not present.
Proceedings have begun.
Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack welcomes Leader of the DA Mmusi Maimane.
The DA caucus applauds while ANC councillors shout "whoooa".
He also welcomes COPE MP Diedre Carter, who is also observing.
Media personnel are currently waiting outside the council chamber. Special council due to start at 08:00.
And also earlier this morning...
AIC president Mandla Galo confirmed to News24 on Wednesday evening that the party has instructed its sole councillor in the metro to vote with the DA on the motion against Trollip.
While we wait for 08:00, read more on what EFF leader Julius Malema told supporters on Wednesday evening on the upcoming motion.
Malema acknowledged there was a chance that the EFF motion to oust Trollio could fail, but vowed to continue to the fight.
The Nelson Mandela Bay special council sitting is due to get underway to discuss a series of motions of no confidence in the leadership, including DA mayor Athol Trollip.
The dynamics have changed significantly over the last 48 hours.Trollip and his mayoral committee looked set to be facing the axe in a very slim 59-61 margin in the 120-seat council on Monday morning.
Both the Patriotic Alliance and the African Independent Congress however have since indicated they would be supporting the embattled Trollip for different reasons, swinging the tide back in his favour by 61-59 votes.
This after it was mooted that the ANC would not field its own mayoral candidate, unsettling opposition party plans in the metro.
The sitting is due to start at 08:00.