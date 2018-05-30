AS IT HAPPENED: Chatsworth hijacking suspect claims police assault, moved to different prison
2018-05-30 12:00
Sibonelo Mkhize, a suspect in the botched Chatsworth hijacking that led to the death of 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj and sparked anger in the community, has been moved to Westville Prison after claiming he was assaulted and ill-treated by police.
Hijacking accused Sibonelo Mkhize will spend the night at Westville Prison, and will be accompanied by police tomorrow to verify the address he provided in court. Mkhize will return to the Durban Magistrate's Court tomorrow and is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and robbery.
The accused will spend the night in Westville Prison.
The accused has requested that he be detained at Westville Prison, rather than Durban Central, for his safety.
The accused gives the court his aunt's address. The NPA says the matter should be rolled over so that officers can verify his address. Police will take him to the address provided, to verify.
The alleged hijacker claims he was assaulted while in police custody.
The 20 people who were arrested during the Chatsworth protests have been released on bail.
20 arrested during Chatsworth police station protest to appear in court
Twenty people who were arrested during a protest in Chatsworth, Durban are expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Local residents protested outside the police station on Monday night to demand justice for 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.
Sukhraj was shot dead in a botched hijacking near a school in Shallcross.
Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was in the car with her when the incident occurred and is believed to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter.
WATCH: Funeral procession for nine-year-old killed in a botched hijacking
Tears and heartbreak at Sadia Sukhraj funeral
A never-ending sea of teary-eyed mourners came together in Chatsworth on Tuesday to remember the nine-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl, Sadia Sukhraj, who was killed after a botched hijacking.
With heavy rains came continual tears as women, children, hardened police officers, and even politicians, grieved for little Sadia at the Christian Revival Centre.
From DA leader Mmusi Maimane to Human Settlements MEC Ravi Pillay, there was not a dry eye in sight.
Sadia's father, well-known Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was in the car with her during the incident and is believed to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter.
Durban police arrest 20 at protest over 9-year-old hijacking victim's death
Community leaders in Chatsworth, south of Durban, have lambasted police for breaking up a seemingly peaceful protest, held after the death of 9-year-old hijacking victim Sadia Sukhraj.
The community came out in their numbers on Tuesday night after Sadia was killed in a botched hijacking at her home in Shallcross.
Her father, well-known pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, was with her when the incident happened and was alleged to have shot at the hijackers as they drove off with his daughter. They crashed into a truck shortly thereafter.
WATCH: Cops fire teargas, stun grenades at crowd outside police station after shooting of Durban girl
Cops fire teargas , stun grenades at crowd outside police station after shooting of young Durban girl
Police have fired teargas and stun grenades at a crowd that gathered outside Chatsworth police station in Durban on Monday.
Local CPF member Zain Kassim said the residents had gathered to demand justice for nine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj.
Sukhraj was shot dead, apparently by hijackers, while in a car with her father near a school in Shallcross.