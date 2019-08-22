LIVE: ANC motion of no confidence bid against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba
2019-08-22 10:12
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is facing an ANC-led motion of no confidence in a council sitting.
The ANC, with 122 votes, needs 136 to oust Mashaba. The party has been in talks with other smaller parties. Kingmakers, the EFF, have 30 seats in council. It is unclear if the party will support Mashaba.
The EFF has asked for a short adjournment to caucus. Council speaker Vasco da Gama granted the party 30 minutes. Council is not reconvening.
ANALYSIS: Will it be up to EFF to save Mashaba? Why ANC's no confidence motion could fail
While the ANC drums up support and attempts to rally City of Johannesburg residents around the idea that Herman Mashaba is not good enough to continue as mayor, many believe it's a futile exercise and won't bear the desired fruits.
The ANC in South Africa's economic hub has tabled a motion of no confidence against Mashaba, which is expected to be heard on Thursday.
The motion will also apply to council speaker Vasco Da Gama and the chief whip of the DA's caucus, Kevin Wax.
Gauteng DA launches petition to 'Save Jozi Mayor', as Mashaba faces another no-confidence motion
The DA in Gauteng has come out in support of "strong and capable leader" Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, who faces a Gauteng ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence on August 22.
The DA have also launched a petition called "Save Jozi Mayor, Herman Mashaba", which has a targeted number of 100 000 signatures.
This, after it was reported last week that the council's programming committee had accepted the ANC's request to table the motion of no confidence on Thursday next week.
Mayor or not I’ll continue fighting to dislodge ANC – Mashaba
A seemingly unfazed City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says it is up to the parties that elected him into power to retain him as mayor.
He was speaking at a media briefing held at the DA’s Bruma headquarters on Saturday, following the party's two-day federal executive committee meeting.
The City of Joburg mayor, speaker of council Vasco Da Gama and the council’s chief whip Kevin Wax are facing a motion of no confidence brought against them by the ANC in council.